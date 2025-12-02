Nagaon University celebrates its second foundation day with grand celebration

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon University celebrated its second foundation day with great enthusiasm and fervour. The occasion was marked by a grand ceremony attended by esteemed guests, faculty members, students, and alumni.

Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta, who was the chief guest, emphasized the importance of the university's role in shaping the future of the region. He stated that the progress of the university depends on the collective efforts of its faculty members and students. Mahanta also highlighted the significance of the library in the university's growth.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Dr Hitesh Deka mentioned that the university flag was hoisted after a long struggle. He also acknowledged the contributions of those who played a crucial role in establishing the university.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University and current Vice-Chancellor of Royal Global University, Dr Alak Kumar Buragohain, emphasized the importance of fostering a rational mindset among students. He stated that universities should provide an environment that encourages observation, analysis, and critical thinking. During the event, the Vice-Chancellor's Excellence Awards were presented to faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students. Additionally, financial assistance was provided to meritorious students from the university's student welfare fund.

The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks from the acting Registrar of Nagaon University, Dhrubajyoti Baruah. The event was attended by a large gathering of students, faculty members, and dignitaries.

