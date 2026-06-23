Xatradhikar Janardan Dev Goswami condemns remarks on Srimanta Sankardeva

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Expressing deep concern over recent controversial remarks about Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, the Satradhikar of Dakshinpat Grihashrami Satra and Assam State President of the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh, Janardan Dev Goswami, has urged the Assam Government to take immediate legal action against those allegedly responsible for making offensive statements.

Addressing the media on Monday, Goswami questioned the growing trend of making derogatory comments about revered religious figures and cultural icons of Assam. He said such incidents have deeply hurt the sentiments of the people and raised serious concerns over respect for the state's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Describing Srimanta Sankardeva as the architect of Assam's cultural and spiritual renaissance, Goswami said that the saint-reformer united people beyond caste and social divisions through the ideals of humanity, devotion, literature, art, and philosophy. He asserted that attempts to demean such a towering personality amounted to an insult to the collective heritage of Assam.

The Satradhikar noted that police complaints have already been lodged in different districts regarding the controversial remarks. However, he expressed concern over the lack of visible progress in the investigations and questioned whether the authorities were treating the matter with the seriousness it deserved.

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