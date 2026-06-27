Rewati Raman Sapkota Selected for Prestigious Hemlata Memorial Flash Fiction Award

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TANGLA: Rewati Raman Sapkota, an emerging Nepali-speaking flash fiction (Laghu Katha) writer from Udalguri, has been selected for the prestigious Hemlata Memorial Flash Fiction (Laghu Katha) Award.

The award was instituted in memory of noted flash fiction writer Hemlata Uprety, who passed away due to COVID-19 shortly before the publication of her debut flash fiction collection.

From this edition onwards, the award will be presented once every two years during the Flash Fiction Literary Festival (Laghu Katha Mahotsav). The honour will alternate between emerging writers from Nepal and Nepali-speaking writers residing abroad. Sapkota has been selected as the recipient in the Nepali-speaking overseas category for his contribution to the genre.

He will receive the award during the inaugural session of the Second Flash Fiction Literary Festival, scheduled to be held in Kartik at Rapti Municipality in Chitwan, Nepal.

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