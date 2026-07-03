Nalbari Administration Plans Fresh Eviction Drive on 322 Bighas in Barkhetri

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari district administration has initiated preparations for another major eviction drive in Barkhetri revenue circle, issuing a 15-day notice to more than 150 families allegedly occupying around 322 bighas of government grazing land in Velakhaiti, Sabhamari, and Baramara villages.

According to an official notice (BRC-1/2026/913) issued by the Barkhetri Revenue Circle Office, the administration has directed the removal of alleged encroachments from government grazing land (Village Grazing Reserve).

The notice states that out of 870 bighas, 1 katha and 15 lechas of grazing land under Dag No. 212 at Velakhaiti, about 286 bighas are under alleged illegal occupation. Similarly, 12 bighas of land under Dag No. 46 at Sabhamari and 24 bighas under Dag No. 93 at Baramara are also reportedly under encroachment, taking the total area proposed for eviction to approximately 322 bighas.

The district administration has cited the Supreme Court's judgment dated January 20, 2011, in Civil Appeal No. 1132/2011 arising out of SLP (C) No. 3109/2011, which directs the removal of illegal encroachments from government land. The notice instructs all alleged encroachers to vacate the land within 15 days, failing which eviction proceedings will be carried out under the relevant provisions of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886.

The administration has also stated that any individual possessing valid land allotment or ownership-related documents concerning the notified land must submit the relevant records before the concerned Revenue Circle Office within the stipulated 15-day period for verification.

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