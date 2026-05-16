Nalbari Administration to Return Licensed Firearms Deposited During Elections

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NALBARI: The licensed firearms deposited at various police stations in Nalbari district ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly election will soon be released in accordance with official procedures, the district administration has announced. Earlier, under an order issued by the District Magistrate of Nalbari, Nibedan Das Patowary, all holders of licensed firearms in the district were directed to deposit their weapons at the nearest police stations due to concerns over possible misuse during the election period.

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