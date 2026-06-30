Nalbari DC Withholds June Salaries of Two Circle Officers Over Pending Official Work

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a strict administrative action aimed at ensuring accountability and timely disposal of government work, the district commissioner of Nalbari has ordered the withholding of the June 2026 salaries of two circle officers over allegations of pending urgent official work. According to an official order, the salaries of Sangeeta Sarma (ALRS), Circle Officer of Paschim Nalbari Revenue Circle, and Santush Kumar Nath (ALRS), Circle Officer of Barkhetri Revenue Circle, have been withheld with immediate effect. The district commissioner has directed the treasury officer of Nalbari not to release their June 2026 salaries until further orders. The action was reportedly taken due to ‘Urgent Official Work Pending,’ with the administration emphasising the need to strengthen accountability and ensure the prompt disposal of official matters.

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