Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka felicitated elderly voters in Nalbari

Nalbari: Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka has taken an innovative step in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Nalbari district. She visited polling stations in Barkhetri, Tihu and Nalbari assembly constituencies to take stock of voting rate and overall situation and distributed gifts to the young voters to encourage the new voters to exercise their right to vote. The District Commissioner also felicitated the elderly voters. The District Commissioner’s initiative has been appreciated by the people of the areas.

