Nalbari Medical Student Dies in Uzbekistan, Family Mourns Tragic Loss

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The untimely death of a young medical student from Assam’s Nalbari district in Uzbekistan has left his family, friends, and the local community in deep mourning. Jahid Alam, a first-year MBBS student at the Samarkand Medical University, was found dead in his apartment on June 10. According to reports, Jahid Alam, the eldest son of Mojibur Rahman and Mariam Begum of Malikuchi village in Nalbari, had gone to Uzbekistan to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. He was residing alone in a room of a student apartment near the university. On the morning of June 10, his classmates reportedly found him lying unresponsive on his bed and immediately informed the university authorities and local police. Following the incident, police launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death. The post-mortem examination later confirmed that Jahid Alam died of a heart attack.

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