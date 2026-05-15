Nalbari Mourns Death of Subala Das, Roadside Vendor Killed in Devastating Fire

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The small roadside shop that used to light up the area in front of the old DI office in Nalbari every night has fallen silent today. The familiar face that had become a part of daily life for commuters and locals under the faint glow of a small lamp has now been lost forever. A devastating fire at Master Colony in Kaziapara has taken away a helpless mother, Subala Das, who was constantly struggling for survival.

Despite poverty, social neglect, and the heavy responsibility of raising a specially-abled daughter, she never gave up. Every evening, she would set up her small stall in front of the old DI office with her daughter by her side. A few biscuits, chips, bottled water, various types of pitha, and hot red tea were what sustained their lives.

The devastating fire that broke out early in the morning took away Subala Das, who had fallen asleep after a night of exhaustion, forever. That fire did not just take the life of a woman; it turned a mother's love, a fighter's courage, and an innocent daughter's entire world into ashes.

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