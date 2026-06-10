Nalbari observes 10 years of PMSMA with maternal health camps across district

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Marking the successful completion of a decade of the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), special health and awareness camps were organised across government healthcare institutions in Nalbari district on Monday under the initiative of the Government of India. The programme was conducted by the National Health Mission (NHM), Nalbari, with the objective of promoting safe motherhood and strengthening maternal healthcare services. Pregnant women attending the camps received consultations from specialist doctors, along with free ultrasound examinations, blood and urine tests, iron and calcium supplements, and tetanus-diphtheria (TD) vaccination.

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