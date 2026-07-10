Nalbari Primary Health Centre faces allegations of staff absence during working hours

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Allegations have been raised against the Bhithamahal Primary Health Centre, under the Ghograpar Sub-Divisional Primary Health Centre in Assam's Nalbari district, over the alleged absence of doctors, nurses, and other staff during official working hours. Locals and patients claim that the situation has caused inconvenience and delayed access to medical services.

According to the allegations, no doctor, nurse, or other staff member was present at the health centre until around 9:30 am on Wednesday. As a result, several patients who had arrived for treatment were reportedly forced to wait for a long time, leading to dissatisfaction among those present.

Some locals, along with Konkon Kalita, Acting general secretary of the All Nalbari District Students' Union, alleged that this was not an isolated incident. They claimed that delayed attendance by doctors and staff has been a recurring issue at the health centre for a considerable period. Kalita further stated that the matter had been brought to the attention of the higher authorities on several occasions, but no permanent solution had been implemented.

The complainants also mentioned the name of Dr Gargi Chakraborty, calling for greater accountability in the discharge of official duties. However, these allegations have not been independently verified, and no official response has been received from Dr Chakraborty or the Health Department at the time of filing this report.

Local residents have urged the Health Department to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations and take appropriate action.

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