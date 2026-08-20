Nalbari Rural Roads, Culverts Become Hubs of Night-Time Anti-Social Activities

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Concern is growing among residents over the deteriorating night-time environment on several rural roads, roadside culverts, and isolated public spaces across Nalbari district. Locals have alleged that groups of youths and young people gather at such places after evening hours, where incidents of open drinking, substance abuse, and other anti-social activities are reportedly taking place.

According to residents, the issue has persisted for a considerable period. Several rural roads and culverts allegedly turn into gathering spots after dusk, creating discomfort and a sense of insecurity among pedestrians, women, students, and elderly people who have to travel through these areas.

Residents claim that such activities are particularly noticeable at isolated locations, poorly lit stretches of roads, and roadside areas away from densely populated settlements. Apart from creating an unsafe atmosphere, the alleged consumption of intoxicants in public places has also reportedly resulted in the dumping of empty bottles, plastic, and other waste along roadsides, affecting the cleanliness of the surrounding environment.

There are also allegations of the illegal sale and distribution of liquor and drugs in some parts of the district. Locals have questioned the alleged lack of regular monitoring by the police, Excise Department, and district administration in some of these vulnerable areas. They have urged the authorities to increase night patrols, conduct surprise checks at identified locations, and take strict legal action against those involved in illegal activities.

Residents have also called for improved street lighting on rural roads and near culverts, arguing that better illumination could help discourage anti-social activities and improve the safety of people travelling after dark. Social awareness, according to residents, must also form an important part of the response.

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