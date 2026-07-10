Nalbari: Senior AGP Leader and Social Worker Yogen Deka Passes Away at 65

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Senior Yogen Deka, a well-known public figure and prominent voice of the people from Barkhanajan in East Nalbari, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 65.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom across the East Nalbari region, where he was widely respected for his social work and commitment to addressing public issues.

A veteran leader of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Deka had served as the president of the No. 1 Khata Regional Panchayat Committee of the party. During his tenure, he played a significant role in strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.

Beyond politics, Deka was known as a dedicated social worker and a strong advocate for the concerns of locals. Whether it was the recurring problem of wild elephant intrusion, poor road infrastructure, or other civic issues, he consistently raised the voice of the people and urged the government to take appropriate action. He remained actively associated with various social, cultural, and religious organisations in the region until his last days.

Following the news of his passing, many organisations and people gathered at his residence to pay their last respects.

Yogen Deka is survived by his wife, three children, and numerous admirers who remember him for his unwavering dedication to public service and the welfare of the people.

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