Robbery Victim Succumbs to Injuries; Fresh Arrests Made in Nagaon Dacoity Case

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a sad development in the sensational dacoit case that had shaken Nagaon town in April, the wife of Dr Ranjit Saikia, Ruprekha Saikia, passed away on Sunday in the hospital. It is pertinent to mention that, she had sustained serious head injuries in the incident and was under treatment in Guwahati. On the other hand, Nagaon police have arrested three more accused involved in the brutal robbery at the residence of the doctor in Morikolong. The arrests were made during a late-night operation conducted across different districts of Assam.

According to police sources, two accused were apprehended from the Jonai area of Dhemaji district, while another was arrested from Lakhimpur district. The arrested persons have been identified as Rajibur Rahman, Rezak Ali alias ‘Lamba,’ and Nur Hussain Ali alias ‘Bhatia.’

Police brought Rajibur Rahman and Rezak Ali to Nagaon late on Thursday night and produced them before the court on Friday after preliminary interrogation. The court granted seven days’ police custody to the duo for further investigation and extraction of crucial information related to the case. The third accused, Nur Hussain Ali, has also been brought to Nagaon for interrogation. During the operation, police also seized a Bolero vehicle allegedly used in carrying out the dacoity.

Police sources stated that Dr Ranjit Saikia has now recovered from his injuries.

Also Read: Assam: Woman Dies 16 Days After Brutal Nagaon Robbery Attack, Six Arrested