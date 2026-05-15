Robbery Bid on NH-27 Foiled by Locals in Nalbari; Two Armed Accused Nabbed

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A sensational robbery attempt on National Highway 27 in front of Ghograpar police station in Nalbari district has created panic in the area. Two notorious robbers were caught by residents and handed over to the police while allegedly attempting to rob occupants of a four-wheeler late on Wednesday night.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ritesh Kumar from Jharkhand and Mahesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. Police also recovered a pistol reportedly used in the crime.

According to reports, a judge from Nalbari, Nitish Sharma, was returning towards Rangia at around 8:30 pm in a vehicle bearing registration number AS01FL1015 after completing his official duties. At that time, a gang travelling in another vehicle bearing registration number AS01DP8651 allegedly followed and intercepted his car in front of the Ghograpar police station.

The robbers reportedly assaulted the judge and attempted to loot valuables from the vehicle. However, some passersby noticed the incident and rushed to the spot. Seeing the crowd approaching, the robbers tried to flee into a nearby jungle. Residents chased them and managed to apprehend two of the accused before handing them over to the police.

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