Nalbari: ‘Vidyavati’s Marriage’ from Kalidasa’s Abhijnanam Shakuntalam staged

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NALBARI: A theatrical presentation based on Kalidasa’s immortal classic Abhijnanam Shakuntalam was staged on Saturday night at the open-air stage of Nalbari Medical College as part of the institution’s third foundation anniversary celebrations. Titled ‘Vidyavati’s Marriage,’ the production was presented by the principal, superintendent, doctors and students of the medical college. The play, rooted in a celebrated historical and literary tradition, was adapted from Sanskrit into the local language and received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

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