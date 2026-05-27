Nalbari’s Jagara declared agricultural model village; Governor Acharya pushes scientific farming

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a significant step towards strengthening the rural agricultural economy of Assam, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Jagara Krishi Adarsha Gaon Project’ covering the greater Jagara region in Nalbari district and officially declared Jagara village as an Agricultural Model Village.

The programme, organised at the Jagara Durga Mandir premises, witnessed enthusiastic participation from farmers, academicians, public representatives, and locals. Under the newly launched project, nearly 200 farmers from the region have presently been brought under the ambit of the agricultural model village initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted the importance of agriculture-based rural development and stressed the need for adopting modern scientific methods to improve productivity and farmers’ livelihoods.

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