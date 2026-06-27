Narcotics Worth Rs 13 Crore Destroyed in Sivasagar on Anti-Drug and Illicit Trafficking Day

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and in collaboration with the Sivasagar district administration and Sivasagar police, various types of narcotic substances that were seized by Sivasagar police were disposed of in the biomedical incinerator of the Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital situated in Rajabari near Demow on Friday.

Sources said that the seized narcotic substances were worth Rs 13 crore.

Also Read: Sivasagar Police Seize Suspected Drugs Worth Lakhs in Anti-Narcotics Operation