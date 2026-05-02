Nasha Mukt rally concludes in Kokrajhar with anti-drug pledge and street outreach

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 13-day-long Nasha Mukt rally for building a decent society being organized by the Brahma Kumaris Centre, Kokrajhar concluded today.

As part of the programme, the Nasha Mukt rally for building a drugs free society was brought out in Kokrajhar town. The rally joined by the students, parents and residents of Kokrajhar town started at Kokrajhar Govt HS MP School playground and moved forward to Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr. A symbolic Ravana made of drug substances was burnt down at Green Field pledging the students to keep them away from using alcohol and other drugs substances. The students also performed street drama on the ill impact of drugs among the youths and the society. Talking to media persons, the, BK Rajiv, Medical Wing of the International Brahmakumaris Centre, Mount Abu, Rajasthan said the noble initiative of Nasha Mukt rally for the well-being of the society, was organized by the Kokrajhar Brahmakumaris Sewa Kendra. He said the sole objective of the rally was to build a drug-free and decent society. He said that using drugs and alcohol had a bad impact on society and the youths must keep them away from using drugs for building a decent society. It may be mentioned that the Brahmakumaris Seva Kendra, Kokrajhar has been dedicating themselves for the drugs-free society through mobile van rally and meetings fostering the youths and civil society to keep them away from all kinds of drugs and alcoholism since April 19.

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