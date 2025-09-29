Nath Yogi Students' Union demands representation in BTC, citing 20 years of neglect

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: In a press conference held at the Tourists’ Lodge in Barpeta road on Sunday, the All BTC Nath Yogi Students’ Union demanded the nomination of a competent representative from the Nath Yogi community in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), as well as the appointment of one member in the CSB Council Staff Board.

Former General Secretary of the Union, Tapan Nath, alleged that despite being signatories to the BTC Accord, the Nath Yogi community had been continuously deprived of their rightful place in every aspect by the BTC administration over the past 20 years. He also alleged that for the last five years, under the administration of Promod Boro, the community had faced neglect and deprivation. He pointed out that compared to other ethnic groups, the Nath Yogi community had consistently faced discrimination and exclusion. “We have come together once again to appeal to BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary to appoint a representative from the Nath Yogi community as an Executive Member in his council,” he demanded.

