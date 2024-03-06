Maha Shivratri Puja and Mela get underway at historic Shiva Dol in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: Maha Shivratri Puja and Mela is celebrated at the historic Shiva Dol located in the heart of Sivasagar town since the reign of the Ahom Swargadeos. The six-day festival was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli on Monday evening. After noted educationist Kartik Chandra Dutta lit the ceremonial lamp, the secretary of the Dol Development Parishad Basanta Gogoi anchored the programme. Various programmes were organised by the Sivasagar Dol Development Parishad in Sivasagar on the occasion.

In his inaugural address, Teli said this Shivratri festival has been sending the message of harmony through the ages. Lord Shiva would be worshipped every day by thousands of devotees thronging the Dol’s utmost spiritual atmosphere.

In another context, the minister also informed that the government has released Rs 140 crore for the development of Sivasagar by aquisition of land in the historic Rang Ghar premises. “If we want to preserve the historical resources, we must first free them from encroachments,” the minister said. On a serious note, Gogoi urged the Uunion Minister to bring the unchecked encroachment of historic Borpukhuri to an immediate stop. He also mentioned necessary steps be taken towards making a proper approach road to the Ranganath temple in Joysagar, which is the asset of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav assured a peaceful proceeding of the Maha Shivratri Puja and Mela during these six days.

The devotional culture evening will be inaugurated by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on March 9 where Abilasha Pandey will do a ‘Har Har Sambhu’.

Eminent educationist and historian Dr Dayananda Borgohain, Additional District Commissioner Geetalee Duwarah, Principal of Gargaon College Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, and others were present on the occasion.

