National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development sponsored workshop on water hyacinth craft kicks off from March 11

JAMUGURIHAT: A sixteen-day workshop on water hyacinth craft organized by Sushila Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Development under Micro Enterprise Development Programme, sponsored by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), has been going on at Bapuji Bhawan from March 11. The inaugural session was attended by Suman Chakrawarti, Tapan Sarma, Dulumani Kalita, Banamali Das, Shailen Barkataky besides the higher officials from the NABARD, Sushila foundation. A total of fifty women from various villages under the Naduar development block have participated in the workshop. During the 16-day workshop, the participants will be imparted training on the water hyacinth craft work. The participants and the general public have appraised the venture undertaken by Papori Barua. The workshop will conclude on March 26, informed the organizers.

