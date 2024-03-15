SSB seizes wooden logs, cutter machines at Ultapani range in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: The 6th Bn SSB on Tuesday seized wooden logs and two cutter machines at Janampuri under Ultapani range along Indo-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar district. Sources from the SSB said that the SSB team based on an input, carried a search operation near Janampuri village under Ultapani range in Kokrajhar district. Sources also said that the team seized 17 Sal sawn timber measuring 50.55 CFTs and two wood cutter machines worth Rs. 84,660. The seized items were deposited at Ultapani forest office.

