National Bank of Agriculture and rural Development organizes training on Solapith products under Micro Enterprise Development Programme

KOKRAJHAR: National Bank of Agriculture and rural Development (NABARD), Assam Regional Office, Guwahati, organized a training programme on making and marketing for finished product of Solapith crafts under the Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) at North Raipur, Partt-I under Rupsi Development Block in Dhubri district through implementing agency- Randia Youth Centre.

According to the sources from NABARD, the month long training concluded recently. A valedictory function for the trainees of MEDP was conducted at North Raipur, Part-I, Rupsi Development Block in Dhubri. The programme was graced by Kuntal Purkayastha, DDM, NABARD, Kokrajhar and Dhubri, Lakshi Kanta Malakar, master trainer and Anjanjyoti Bhattacharya, Chairman of Randia Youth Centre, Rangia. Speaking on the occasion, DDM NABARD, told that the MEDP, which is an on-location skill development training programme of NABARD, attempts to bridge the skill deficits or facilitate optimization of production activities already pursued by the SHG members and NABARD has been supporting such need-based MEDPs since 2006.

Under this MEDP, 15 days training were imparted to 30 SHG members of North Raipur, Pt-I, Rupsi Development Block in making and marketing of finished products of Solapith crafts. Besides, the MEDP training on solapith crafts activities, training on record-keeping as well as book keeping, enterprise management, business dynamics and an exposure visit to DIC office, Dhubri; Handicraft Service Centre, O/o Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) and commercial unit of State awardee artisan, Korendra Malakar was conducted for the participants. Anjanjyoti Bhattacharya, Chairman of implementing agency Randia Youth Centre, Rangia told that post-completion of the training programme the trainees have also applied for Mudra loan through Development Commissioner, Handicrafts.

