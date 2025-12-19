National Cadet Corps (NCC) Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camp culminates in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The NER Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB I) Camp, organized in Missamari Cantonment, in Sonitpur, culminated on Thursday with the departure of cadets to their respective states after a vibrant and enriching cultural journey. Commenced on December 8, the camp brought together 560 NCC cadets from Uttar Pradesh and the North Eastern Region, fostering the spirit of national integration, mutual respect, and cultural inclusivity.

Held amidst the culturally rich and scenic environment of Assam, the camp served as a dynamic platform for cadets to engage with India’s diverse traditions while strengthening bonds of unity and discipline. Over the course of the camp, cadets participated in a wide range of activities including cultural competitions and heritage showcases, all designed to promote understanding and appreciation of India’s pluralistic identity.

Cultural events such as solo and group songs, folk and classical dances, and thematic performances highlighted the unique traditions of Uttar Pradesh and the North Eastern states, symbolizing the ethos of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. These interactions enabled cadets to move beyond geographical boundaries and develop a deeper understanding of one another’s customs, languages, and way of life. Educational visits to military units, local tea estates, and the historic Agnigarh Park at Tezpur further enriched the cadets’ exposure to Assam’s heritage, strategic importance, and socio-economic landscape. Throughout the camp, emphasis was laid on discipline, safety, security, teamwork, and leadership, reinforcing the core values of the NCC.

