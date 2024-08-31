National Deworming Day Launches in West Karbi Anglong with Focus on Health and Hygiene for Children

West Karbi Anglong: The first round of National Deworming Day was observed on Friday at the conference hall of the office of the Joint Director of Health Services, West Karbi Anglong with an objective to deworm all pre-school and school age children between the ages of 1-19 years through the platform of schools and anganwadi centres in order to improve the health, nutrition status, access to quality education and quality of life. Dr. Jagat Singh Teron, Joint Director of Health Services, West Karbi Anglong District officially inaugurated the programme at Hamren on Friday.

District program manager Hilton Saikia inaugurated the event by lighting a ceremonial lamp. Swapna Katharpi District Community Mobilizer briefed the ASHA workers on the process of distributing Albendazole deworming tablets. The programme was attended by Dr. Jayanta Bora, Sub-Divisional Medical Officer, HQ as a resource person. In his speech, Dr. Bora emphasized the responsibility of health workers and parents in raising awareness on deworming. He also stressed the need to improve cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene. The event was moderated by Rahul Deka, District Media Expert, National Health Mission, West Karbi Anglong. The event was attended by the CDPO of West Karbi Anglong, officials of Baithalangchu, Umpanai, Jirikending and Dongkamokam BPHC as well as ASHA workers.

Also Read: Rupsi Airport Name Suraksha Committee Urges CM Sarma to Retain ‘Rupsi’ Name, Opposes Renaming Decision

Also Watch: