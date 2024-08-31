Rupsi Airport Name Suraksha Committee Urges CM Sarma to Retain ‘Rupsi’ Name, Opposes Renaming Decision

DHUBRI: A delegation led by Joint Secretary Suchibrata Singha Choudhury of Rupsi Airport Name Suraksha Committee (RANSC) met Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma in his office at Dispur on Thursday and handed over a memorandum urging him to withdraw the cabinet decision to rename Rupsi Airport after Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma.

The memorandum stated that the name “Rupsi” has history and cultural legacies of the place as Koch Rajbanshi Zamindar Jagadindra Narayan Choudhury donated 5,700 bighas of land to build the airport and name it after his wife Rupsi Devi in 1939.

Exclusion of more than 1800 villages including in Rupsi, Mahamaya etc. from BTC as per the Gauhati High Court’s order and BTR Accord, 2020, has been demanded, the memorandum further stated.

RANSC also demanded to reintroduce air services from Rupsi Airport which remained suspended for last several months.

Talking to The Sentinel, Joint Secretary of RANSC, Suchibrata Singha Choudhury also said the committee also demanded to install a stone plaque at Rupsi Airport with the inscription of contribution made by Koch Zamindar, Jagadindra Narayan Choudhury.

