National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) invites entries for India Short Film Competition

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has invited entries for its 12th edition of ‘India Short Film Competition’ in the year 2026. NHRC, the statutory national watchdog mandated to protect and promote human rights in the country, instituted the annual short film competition on human rights in the year 2015. For the current year, it has invited entries online from the citizens of the country, irrespective of any age group. The prize money for the first, second, and third best films will be Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1 lakh 50 thousand, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Also Read: Assam: Students’ body moves NHRC over ‘police action’ in Baksa