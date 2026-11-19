Guwahati: India is observing National Integration Day 2026, also known as Qaumi Ekta Diwas, on Thursday, November 19, to mark the 109th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The nationwide observance begins a seven-day Qaumi Ekta Week, running until November 25, across government offices and educational institutions.

National Integration Day, popularly known as Qaumi Ekta Diwas, is observed annually on November 19 to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi's 109th birth anniversary falls on Thursday in 2026.

According to the supplied background notes, the observance promotes constitutional values, communal harmony, secularism and linguistic unity. It also highlights the importance of preserving India's freedom and national integrity.

The occasion places particular emphasis on Article 51A(e) of the Indian Constitution, which calls for promoting harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood among citizens.

Qaumi Ekta Week begins on November 19 and continues through November 25, covering seven days of nationwide activities.

Government offices, educational institutions and other organisations are expected to conduct programmes focused on national integration and communal harmony. The activities listed in the reporter notes include seminars, cultural programmes and awareness campaigns.

These initiatives are intended to encourage participation from employees and students while promoting understanding across religious, linguistic and regional communities.

An important part of the observance is the administration of the National Integration Pledge to government employees and students.

The standard pledge supplied in the reporter notes reads, "I solemnly pledge to work with dedication to preserve and strengthen the freedom and integrity of the nation. I further affirm that I shall never resort to violence and that all differences and disputes relating to religion, language, region or other political or economic grievances should be settled by peaceful and constitutional means."

The pledge focuses on national unity, non-violence and resolving disagreements through peaceful and constitutional methods. It also highlights the importance of respecting India's religious, linguistic and regional diversity.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is identified in the supplied notes as the nodal coordinating ministry for the observance.

The National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), an autonomous organisation under the MHA, is also identified among the organisations associated with the programme.

Central and state government departments, along with educational institutions, form part of the nationwide observance..

The seven-day Qaumi Ekta Week continues until November 25, keeping the focus on communal harmony, constitutional values and national integration.