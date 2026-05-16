National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts searches at 3 houses in militant-hit Tarani village

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at three residences in Tarani village under Pengeri police station in Assam’s Tinsukia district as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected links with the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent).

Sources said that the NIA team arrived in around 10 vehicles and was accompanied by personnel from Pengeri police station for local assistance and guidance during the operation.

One of the residences where the searches were conducted belonged to Ujjal Baruah, reportedly an active member of ULFA (Independent). The agency also questioned Niranta Moran and Pankaj Moran over suspected links with the proscribed insurgent group.

All three houses are located in Tarani village, a remote area in Upper Assam that has long been regarded as vulnerable to militant activity. The village is surrounded by dense vegetation and forested terrain, with routes connecting to neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and onward to the India-Myanmar border, making it a strategically significant area for insurgent movement.

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