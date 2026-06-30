National-level Cyclist Aasha Malviya reaches Dibrugarh during pan-India expedition

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: National-level cyclist, athlete, and mountaineer Aasha Malviya from Madhya Pradesh reached Dibrugarh on June 27 as part of her extraordinary solo pan-India cycling expedition aimed at promoting women empowerment, patriotism, and the spirit of courage and resilience.

The expedition, flagged off on January 11, 2026, on the occasion of the 78th Indian Army Day, commenced from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Covering a route from India’s western region to Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh, the country’s easternmost frontier, the journey is expected to span nearly 7,800 kilometres. Having already cycled over 8,120 kilometres, Malviya is now in the final leg of her expedition.

During her stay in Dibrugarh, Malviya met District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav Dilip, and shared the objectives of her nationwide mission. The district administration extended its support to the expedition and wished her success in the remaining phase of her journey.

Also Read: National cyclist Asha Malviya welcomed in Biswanath district of Assam