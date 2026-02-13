National media team visits key central government installations in Assam

DIBRUGARH: A team of Guwahati-based national media representatives from The Hindu, Hindustan Times, The Economic Times, Deccan Herald, PTI and India Today has commenced a three-day tour of key Central Government installations in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Numaligarh to gain first-hand insights into major initiatives in healthcare, security and renewable energy.

The tour began on Wednesday at the ICMR–Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Northeast Region, Dibrugarh, where the delegation was briefed on cutting-edge medical research addressing region-specific health challenges. Dr. Suman Kanungo, Director of ICMR-RMRCNE, presented the institute’s ongoing research initiatives and its contributions to public health in the North East. A major highlight of the visit was a demonstration of the Mobile Stroke and CT Scan Unit — the only such mobile facility in India — designed to provide immediate diagnostic support to stroke patients in remote and inaccessible areas.

Over the next two days, this media team will visit the Assam Rifles establishment in Jorhat to understand the functioning of its specialized Dog Training Institute supporting the country’s oldest paramilitary force. The itinerary also includes a visit to the world’s first Bamboo-based bioethanol plant at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), a pioneering bio-refinery project that converts locally sourced bamboo into ethanol, reflecting India’s growing emphasis on sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

The tour is being facilitated by the Press Information Bureau, Guwahati, as part of ongoing efforts to enable direct engagement between national media and key Central Government institutions in the region. Smita Saikia, Media and Communication Officer, PIB Guwahati leading the media team. (PIB)

