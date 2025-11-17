National Press Day celebrated across state with focus on Press Credibility

CORRESPONDENTS

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the country, the National Press Day was celebrated in Kokrajhar on Sunday with the theme ‘Safeguarding Press Credibility amidst Rising Misinformation.’ The BTC-level National Press Day programme was jointly organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations, BTC, Bodoland Journalists Association (BJA), and Kokrajhar Press Club (KPC) at Kokrajhar Planetarium auditorium hall. In his goodwill message, the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, said that he would stand with the spirit, recognizing and honouring the vital services of mediapersons in the region. He said that the fourth pillar of democracy stood strong in BTC for their unwavering commitment. “Day after day, you bring stories of hope, highlight challenges, amplify unheard voices and hold systems accountable. Your reportage has been pivotal in illuminating the path of progress across our diverse region,” he said, adding that in this rapidly evolving digital era, journalism faced unprecedented challenges, from combating misinformation to adapting to new technologies while maintaining ethical standards. He also said that the BTC recognized these realities and remained firmly committed to supporting the journalists’ professional growth and welfare.

DONGKAMUKAM: Along with the rest of the country, the 59th edition of the National Press Day was observed at Kheroni, Agriculture IB, West Karbi Anglong, on Sunday spearheaded by West Karbi Anglong District Press Club (WKADPC) in collaboration with the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO), Hamren, Govt of Assam. The theme this year was ‘Safeguarding Press Credibility Amidst Rising Misinformation ‘. The programme began with the unfurling of WKADPC flag by President Joysing Terang while WKADPC GS Alok Borbora led the condolences for Assam’s heartthrob Late Zubeen Garg, and journalists Late Lawrence Tisso, Late Bidhyaing Senar, and Late Ci-im Hanse. A renowned social worker of the area, Rensing Bey, attended as chief guest who in his keynote address urged the working journalists to uphold the high standard of journalism and to protect the press by focusing on positive news. He further said that the West Karbi Anglong district compared to other districts joined the news world late and thanked the journalists for giving focus to the area in the last two decades.

HOJAI: The Hojai district administration celebrated National Press Day with a vibrant event at the district headquarter at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar in Hojai on Sunday. The occasion began with the felicitation of local reporters, recognizing their tireless efforts in bringing stories to light. District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati delivered an inspiring address, tracing the roots of journalism in Assam and underscoring its significance. “Journalists are the torchbearers of society. Journalism is a powerful weapon that must be wielded for the betterment of the community. It is the responsibility of every journalist to highlight stories that truly matter,” he said. Bhagwati also encouraged reporters to pursue lifelong learning, emphasizing that transparency, honesty, and fearlessness are the cornerstones of positive journalism. Maruf Alam, IIS, Assistant Director and News Editor at DD News, served as the resource person for the event. In his lecture on ‘Safeguarding Press Credibility Amidst Rising Misinformation,’ Alam highlighted the media’s role as the fourth pillar of democracy. He discussed the challenges posed by the flood of information in the digital age, stressing the importance of fact-checking and critical analysis. Alam also clarified the differences between misinformation, disinformation, and fake news, offering practical tips for journalists to verify information and maintain credibility. Veteran journalist Tosheswar Tamuli Phukan shared his decades-long experience in print media, reflecting on the evolution of journalism and the qualities that define a good reporter. “A journalist must be courageous, unbiased, confident, and transparent,” he said. “It’s essential to cover all angles of a story and remain committed to the truth.”

SIVASAGAR: National Press Day was observed in Sivasagar with a solemn commemorative programme organized by Sibsagar Press Club in association with the District Information and Public Relations Department, Sivasagar, on Sunday. The event, titled ‘Tribute to departed journalists,’ was held at the press club auditorium. The programme began with floral tributes to departed journalists of the nation as well as the district. A tribute was also offered to Assam’s beloved artiste, Late Zubeen Garg. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, president of Sibsagar Press Club, highlighted the responsibilities of journalists in preserving and promoting the values of journalism in the fast-changing digital era. He stressed the need for strengthening ethical practices and professional integrity. Vice-president Atanu Bora urged every media professional to adapt to digital advancements and equip themselves with the skills required for modern journalism. Another vice-president of the Press Club, Dr Utpal Dutta, attended the programme along with District Information and Public Relations Officer Syeda Hasnahana, Sibsagar University Professor Dr Rupjyoti Duwori, and several other distinguished guests.

DIBRUGARH: The National Press Day was observed in Dibrugarh today in a programme organised by the Dibrugarh District Administration in collaboration with the District Information and Public Relations Office. The event was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp in the presence of media representatives. District Commissioner Bikram Kairi and Senior Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav Dilip jointly chaired the session. The keynote address was delivered by eminent retired senior journalist and author Sarat Chandra Neog, who spoke on this year’s theme, “Protecting the Credibility of Journalism in the Age of Misinformation.” Highlighting the growing impact of social media, he said that identifying and disseminating accurate information has become a matter of deep concern today, as social media has emerged as a powerful but often unreliable medium. He stressed the need for stronger measures to curb misinformation and cited several notable examples of disinformation that had misled the public. Senior journalist Ratan Hazarika, the designated speaker for the programme, elaborated on the importance of the theme. He noted that while the role of the print media has comparatively declined, mistakes made during information gathering can still lead to serious misinformation. He emphasized that media organizations must verify facts through authentic sources before dissemination, as the press bears a significant responsibility towards the public. Hazarika also pointed out that the readership of newspapers has decreased, particularly among the younger generation. Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Bikram Kairi thanked all journalists and distinguished speakers for their insightful contributions. He remarked that the new generation is increasingly inclined toward consuming quick information and often neglects in-depth reading. In such a scenario, he said, it becomes all the more important to help people distinguish between genuine and false information.

DHEKIAJULI: The Dhekiajuli Press Club marked National Press Day on Sunday with a day-long programme held at the Press Club premises, highlighting the role of ethical journalism and the challenges faced by media professionals. For this purpose, a meeting was held under the president ship of Bhagaban Baishya, President of the Dhekiajuli Press Club. Journalists, intellectuals, leaders of various student organisations, and distinguished guests attended the programme. Senior Advocate of the Gauhati High Court and noted journalist Subhas Chandra Biswas graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, Biswas underlined the necessity of accuracy and ethics in reporting, cautioning that even a minor lapse by the press can severely damage the reputation of individuals and institutions. Biswas made a pointed reference to the recent attack on the family of Dhekiajuli based journalist Tapan Sen Gupta, praising his courage and swift action in bringing the culprits to face legal proceedings before the Hon’ble Court. He commended the solidarity shown by the Dhekiajuli Press Club members during the incident and noted the strong public support Sen Gupta received in its aftermath. Participating in the programme, Dr. Karuna Kar Panda, retired Associate Professor and Head of the Department of English, Government Model Degree College, Borsola, expressed concern over the steady decline of print media readership and urged citizens to continue engaging with newspapers to strengthen informed public discourse.

TEZPUR: National Press Day 2025 was observed on Sunday in Sonitpur under the initiative of the District Administration and the Office of the District Information and Public Relations Officer, Sonitpur. A programme was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, where Dr. Abhijit Bora, Professor and Head, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur University, attended as the keynote speaker. He delivered a talk on this year’s theme, “Safeguarding Press Credibility Amidst Rising Misinformation”. The event began with the rendition of the State Anthem. This was followed by the welcome address by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, who highlighted the significance of National Press Day and extended his best wishes to all journalists and everyone associated with the journalism field of the district. On the occasion, the Sonitpur District Administration, led by DC Das, felicitated all journalists present with a phulam gamosa. Additionally, 56 DIPR recognized journalists, and two journalist pensioners of the district were presented with appreciation citations. Senior journalist Arnab Kumar Nath also shared his views on the evolution of media, the challenges posed by digital journalism, and the need to uphold credibility in the age of social media.

BARPETA: The Barpeta district administration and District Information & Public Relations Office, Barpeta, observed the National Press Day 2025 on November 16 here at Barpeta College’s conference Hall. This year’s theme was ‘Safeguarding Press Credibility Amidst Rising Misinformation.’ The meeting was presided over by Kamalesh Baishya, journalist, Barpeta, whereas Ritamoni Bayan, Professor of Philosophy, spoke on the theme. Earlier, the purpose of the meeting was explained by the District Information and Public Relations Officer, Barpeta. On the occasion, the journalists spoke on the journey of journalism and the plight of the true journalists. From the President’s chair, Kamalesh Baishya also spoke on the field of journalism and how to rectify oneself as a journalist.

NAGAON: The National Press Day was celebrated at Nagaon Press Club, organized by the district administration and Information & Public Relations Department, in collaboration with the Nagaon Press Club on Sunday. During the event, MLA Rupak Sarmah emphasized the challenges faced by the media in the digital age, stating that social media had become a challenge for traditional journalism. He urged journalists to uphold responsible journalism. Another dignitary, MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, stressed the importance of maintaining the freedom of press, saying that journalists should uphold the principles of responsible journalism. The event also featured a discussion on the theme ‘Protecting Journalism’s Credibility in the Era of Misinformation,’ where keynote speaker Professor Arindam Borkataky highlighted the importance of fact-checking and unbiased reporting. District Commissioner Devasish Sharma and Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka also spoke at the event, emphasizing the role of the press in a democratic society. Significantly, due to reasons unknown, district administration, District Information and Public Relations Department in association with Nagaon Electronic Media Association also separately organized another event at Nagaon Zilla Xahitya Xabha Bhavan, Kamladevi Todi Bhavan, to celebrate the National Press Day which has drawn mixed reaction among the residents of the small town.

