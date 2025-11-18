National Press Day observed in Dhubri with felicitations and cultural programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Under the aegis of Dhubri Press Club, the National Press Day was observed at the club. Dwipanita Joyswal, Managing Director of DY365, attended the programme as special guest, while Mousumi Alifa, actress of Zubeen Garg’s film ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ also took part and were felicitated with phoolam gamochas, cheleng chadars, japis and mementos.

Senior journalist Dayal Paul and few other dignitaries were also felicitated followed by a cultural programme in memory of Zubeen Garg in which a good number of cultural troupes participated. The whole programme was anchored by Rajib Sarma, President of Dhubri Press Club.

Also Read: National Press Day Observed with Felicitation and Cleanliness Drive in Dibrugarh