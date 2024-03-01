National Science Day celebrated with special focus on indigenous technology in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the country, the National Science Day, 2024 was celebrated by Assam Science Society, Kokrajhar branch and Bodoland University at Kokrajhar Planetarium and Bodoland University respectively. The theme of the NSD, 2024 was “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat”.

At Kokrajhar Planetarium, the NSD was jointly celebrated by Assam Science Society, Kokrajhar branch, Museum and Archaeology department and Aryabhata Science Centre, Kokrajhar. Inaugurated by the Director of Education, BTC Jagadish Prasad Brahma, the programme was attended by BTC EM Wilson Hasda as chief guest at Kokrajhar Planetarium where students of 20 schools participated and exhibited various models of science.

In his speech, Hasda said the present BTC government led by Pramod Boro had given maximum priority to the education department and has taken up various spectacular missions for the development of education. He hailed the efforts of the BTC government to produce scientists from the BTC region by signing an MoU with Vyomika Space Academy, New Delhi on February 23 through which at least ten space labs are coming up in BTC districts. He called upon the students to be more hard working and concentrate in their studies to become scientists.

The Head of the Department of Physics of Kokrajhar Govt. College Anjali Basumatary elaborated about the National Science Day and its importance while the HoD of Physics of Bodoland University Prof. Heremba Bailung narrated the theme of this year’s NSD, “Indigenous technology for Viksit Bharat”. The coordinator of Aryabhata Science Centre, Kokrajhar Chakramani Brahma gave the keynote address.

There had been competitions on model science exhibitions by the students. In the senior group, the 1st prize went to Fwjakhang Brahma and Saiklum Khungur Brahma of UN Academy, Kokrajhar for their model, “Electrolysis of Water” and the 2nd prize went to Anuradha Mushahary and Tania Thakur of Kokrajhar Girls’ HS School for their model, “Hybrid E-rickshaw” while the 3rd prize was given to Sanfung Basumatary and Swmaosat Basumatary of Jainari High School for their model- “Rainwater harvesting”. In the junior group, the1st prize went to Bharat Narzary and Rwisumwi Basumatary, Udangsri Mushahary and Ambrit Narzary of Swrang High School for their model, “Modified RCC Drain” and 2nd prize went to Chaupa Koch and Hareswar Nath of Magurmari High School for their model, “Spider Net cleaner wing with waste material” while the 3rd prize went to Kulson Begom and Ranjana Begum of Salakati High School for their model, “Planetarium”.

On the other hand, the NSD was also celebrated by the Faculty of Science & Technology, Bodoland University at Nileswar Brahma auditorium of the university with the theme, “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat” that underscores the importance of homegrown solutions to address societal challenges and foster overall well-being. Dr. Chakradhar Das, former Principal of Bongaigaon Polytechnic attended the programme as the chief guest. The exhibition of the NSD was inaugurated by Prof. P. K. Patra, Vice-Chancellor (i/c) of Bodoland University followed by tours for school participants to various activity demonstrations, orchidarium, B.U. museum, stargazing through telescope and a brief lecture by Manabendra Das, former Associate Professor, Birjhora Mahavidaylaya, Bongaigaon.

