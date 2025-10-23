National seminar on Koch-Rajbongshi community on December 6 & 7

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A two-day national seminar on ‘History, Socio-economic and Political Condition of the Koch-Rajbongshis with Special Reference to the Undivided Goalpara district of Assam’ will be organized by the Koch Rajbongshi Citizens’ Forum (KRCF) on December 6 and 7 at Bongaigaon University, Assam.

The seminar aims to explore the historical, cultural, and political journey of the Koch-Rajbongshi community, one of the major indigenous groups of Northeast India, with a particular focus on their socio-economic conditions and long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Dr Jyotirmoy Pradhani, from the organizing committee, said that according to the concept note, the Koch-Rajbongshi community had played a crucial role in shaping the history of the undivided Goalpara district, which includes regions like Bijni, Sidli, Bogribari, Lakhhipur, and Rupshi. “However, in recent decades, the community has faced issues of land alienation, demographic change, and political marginalization,” he said.

Dr Pradhani further stated that the seminar will research into multiple sub-themes, including the ST demand movement, government responses, migration and demographic changes, educational scenario, and the cultural heritage of the Koch-Rajbongshi people.

“Papers in any Indian language may be submitted before November 15. Selected research papers will be published in the Journal of Koch Rajbongshi Studies, an online journal. Interested participants can contact Dr Abhijit Dihidar (9560901268), Utpal Singha (9101372491), Ranjit Adhikary (7002452157), or David Ray (8636877312),” he stated.

