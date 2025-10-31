National seminar on Northeast tribes’ folk culture begins at Maibang Degree College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MAIBANG: The ICSSR-sponsored two-day National Seminar on ‘Prospects and Challenges of the Folk Culture of the Tribes of Northeast India’ began on Thursday at Maibang Degree College. Organized by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in collaboration with the departments of Education and History, the seminar aims to explore and address critical issues surrounding the rich tribal folk heritage of the region. The formal inauguration was marked by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest, symbolizing the beginning of the event. A special cultural segment, Baidima, was performed by the students of Maibang Degree College, adding a traditional touch to the occasion. The welcome address was delivered by Sujit Kr Sinha, Principal in-charge of Maibang Degree College, who greeted all attendees and outlined the seminar’s objectives. The event was graced by the presence of Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, as the chief guest. Mohet Hojai, Chairman of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), was the guest of honour, while Prof Smriti Kumar Sinha, Vice-Chancellor of Pragjyotishpur University, attended as a special guest. The keynote address was delivered by Padma Shri Prof Anil Boro from the Department of Folklore Studies, Gauhati University, who highlighted the enduring significance and evolving challenges of safeguarding tribal folk culture in contemporary times.

