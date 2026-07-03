National Seminar on Northeast’s Freedom Struggle Concludes at PDUAM Dalgaon

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MANGALDAI: A two-day national seminar sponsored by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi, on the theme ‘Traditions of Resistance and Voices of Freedom: Revisiting the Northeast’s Contribution to India’s Struggle for Independence’ concluded on Tuesday at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), Dalgaon.

The inaugural and plenary sessions were graced by Prof Rajib Handique, Academic Registrar of Gauhati University, who attended as chief guest and Keynote Speaker. Eminent scholars Prof Jyotiraj Pathak, Dr Hemanta Sarma, and Dr Indrani Kalita delivered lectures as resource persons. Principals of various colleges from Darrang district participated as distinguished guests. The online technical session was chaired by Dr Jutirani Devi, Assistant Professor, Bodoland University. The seminar received around 100 research papers from scholars across Northeast India and other parts of the country.

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