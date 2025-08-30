National Sports Day celebrated at Gopinath Dev Goswami Commerce College

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The National Sports Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Friday at Nagaon Gopinath Dev Goswami Commerce College, a leading institution of commerce education in Assam.

To mark the occasion, a day-long programme was organized, which began with a lecture on ‘Strategies for Living a Healthy Life’ in the mini auditorium of the college.

The lecture, delivered by Prabhat Chandra Borah, vice-president of Indian Yoga Federation and Secretary of Assam Yoga Association, emphasized the importance of physical fitness and yoga in daily life. The Principal of the college, Dr Mriganka Saikia, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the significance of sports and physical activity in overall development.

The programme was attended by the faculty members of the college, including the Vice-Principal and Librarian, and over 200 students. The event also included recreational competitions such as carrom, chess, rope pulling, and Tekeli Bhonga.

