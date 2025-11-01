National Unity Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in Nagaon Colleges

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Gopinath Dev Goswami Commerce College, a leading institution for commerce education in Central Assam, observed National Unity Day with great fervour and enthusiasm. The day marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a stalwart in India's struggle for independence and a key figure in the country's integration.

To commemorate the occasion, the college's National Service Scheme (NSS) unit organized a series of events, including an extempore speech competition among students on the theme of national unity. A seminar was also held in the college auditorium, where Dr Mriganka Saikia, Principal of the college, delivered the welcome address.

In his address, Dr Saikia highlighted Sardar Patel's immense contribution to India's unity and integrity. He explained how Patel played a pivotal role in integrating various princely states into the Indian Union, shaping the country's future. The students took a pledge to uphold national unity and integrity during the event.

Professor Krishna Kamal Das, the guest speaker, delivered an insightful lecture on the significance of National Unity Day. He emphasized the importance of unity in a diverse country like India and how Sardar Patel's vision continues to inspire future generations. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr Puja Neog, NSS programme officer, and the distribution of prizes to the winners of the extempore speech competition.

Similarly, the Department of Political Science of Nowgong Girls' College, one of the pioneer institutions of women's education in Central Assam, also celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in memory of Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with various programmes here on Friday. Ranjit Barua explained the relevance and significance of the day. A documentary on Patel's life was also screened at the function after which all present took the national unity pledge. Later, a quiz competition was held among the students on the freedom movement and the life of Sardar Patel and prizes were distributed.

