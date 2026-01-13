National Youth Day observed across Assam with runs, tributes and youth activities

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Indian Army’s Red Shield Division observed the National Youth Day with a ‘Shauryaveer Run’ at Rupaisiding near Doomdooma on Monday. In commemoration of National Youth Day, the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army, under the aegis of Spear Corps, organized a spirited 3-km ‘Shauryaveer Run’ with active participation of local youths. The event aimed at promoting physical fitness, mental resilience, and a sense of national pride among the youth in line with the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. About 100 enthusiastic young participants joined the run alongside Army personnel, reflecting strong civil–military bonding and a shared commitment towards a healthy lifestyle. The run was flagged off by senior officials of the Red Shield Division amidst high enthusiasm and competitive spirit. Participants displayed exemplary discipline and determination throughout the event. At the culmination of the run, medals and certificates were awarded to the top performers. The first-place winner was felicitated with a gold medal and is being shortlisted for Agniveer training support to encourage personal and professional development. Refreshments were also provided to all participants as a token of appreciation for their spirited participation. The event echoed the timeless message of Swami Vivekananda: ‘Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.’

TANGLA: Along with other parts of India, the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was observed as National Youth Day here at the Ramkrishna Sevashram in Udalguri town today. The programme got underway with cleanliness drive followed by floral tributes to the Swamiji, usha kirtan and various literary aand cultural competitions among the students of Udalguri locality. The open session and prize distribution ceremony was chaired by renowned Boro and Hindi litterateur and Sahitya Academy awardee Nabin Malla Boro, where speeches on life and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda was delivered by senior journalist, Rewati Raman Sapkota, retired teacher and dramatist, Jatindra Nath Sarmah ; Associate professor of Udalguri College ,Jadavendra Roy and Barasha Bayan, lecturer of Premier Junior College. The event came to conclusion with a promise to organise the National Youth Day next year on district level with an aim to join more youths irrespective of caste and creed.

ORANG: The 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at Dimakuchi Shankardeva Shishu Niketan in Udalguri district on Monday. As part of the celebration, a special programme was organised to mark National Youth Day. The event began early in the morning with a marathon run under the “Swadeshi Sankalp” initiative, encouraging self-reliance and national pride among students. After the marathon, teachers and students offered floral tributes to the portrait of Swami Vivekananda and observed a prayer session. Following this, a vibrant procession was taken out from the school campus through the main roads of Dimakuchi, covering a distance of nearly two kilometres.

Students carried placards and raised slogans such as “Use Swadeshi Products,” “Boycott Foreign Goods,” “Jai Swadeshi” and “Jai Bharat,” spreading the message of patriotism and self-sufficiency. Several competitions and activities were organised for students, including physical fitness exercises, extempore speech based on Swami Vivekananda’s life and ideals, quiz contests, and cultural performances. Speaking on the occasion, Headmaster Anath Kirtaniya said that the programme aimed to inspire students with the teachings and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda and motivate them to become responsible and self-confident citizens of the nation. The celebration concluded with a pledge to follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda in daily life and work towards building a strong and self-reliant India.

DHUBRI: 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was celebrated at Bilasipara Shankardev Shishu and Vidya Niketan (SSVN) with a day-long programmes on Monday. On the occasion SSVN felicitated thirty young social workers of the Bilasipara subdivision in recognition of their contributions. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Haricharan Das, President of the Managing Committee of Bilasipara SSVN said that Swami Vivekananda had instilled self-confidence among Indians suffering under the humiliation of colonial rule and brought global recognition and respect to Indian philosophy. Attending the programme as the chief guest, Mihir Bhattacharyya, former principal of Chapar Higher Secondary School, expressed his gratitude to Bilasipara SSVN for organizing the National Youth Day celebrations to inspire the younger generation. On the occasion, teachers and students presented songs, recitations and speeches. The programme was coordinated by festival in-charge Manoj Kumar Deka. Among others present were the Principal of the institution, Shivaji Karmakar, president Bishwajit Goswami, and several other distinguished personalities.

