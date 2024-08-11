Nawa Bihan Samaj Celebrates International Day of the World's Indigenous People in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: The Nawa Bihan Samaj (NBS), a non-governmental organization of Lakhimpur district and the Adivasi people living in Lilabari area of Lakhimpur district celebrated the “International Day of the World’s Indigenous People” on Friday with a day-long programme. During the course of the celebration of the event, the language, cuisines, folk culture, traditional attires and hunting equipment of almost all the Adivasi tribes were showcased as an attempt to introduce them to the upcoming generations.

The event was held at NBS office campus, located at Kasipathar, near Maitri Ashram, Lilabari. This year the theme of the event is “Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact”. The celebration of the event also witnessed a series of symposia on folklore, stories, arts, dance forms and songs along with birth, death and marriage customs of Adivasi tribes including the discussion of their scientific ethnographic interpretations. A total of twelve ethnic groups from the Lilabari area in addition to Adivasi cultural groups from Sonitpur, Biswanath and Dhemaji districts showcased their folk culture in the event.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, secretary of Uttar Lakhimpur Xahitya Xabha and retired Principal of Ujjwalpur Higher Secondary School Padmeswar Chutia said that others should learn about nature conservation from the Adivasi tribes. “They know a lot about herbal medicines, which the whole world needs to learn. They need to be preserved.

