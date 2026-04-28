Nationwide ‘Gau-Samman Aahwan Abhiyan’ launched demanding stronger cow protection measures

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A memorandum was submitted to the circle officers in Dibrugarh on Monday as part of the nationwide launch of the ‘Gau-Samman Aahwan Abhiyan.’ Spearheaded by prominent saints and religious leaders, the campaign seeks to advocate for the service, protection, and dignity of cows across the country.

The submission marked the first phase of a coordinated national movement, with similar petitions delivered simultaneously to administrative offices across India. These documents are addressed to the nation’s highest constitutional authorities, including the President, Prime Minister, and state Governors, demanding robust policy measures to safeguard ‘Gau-Mata.’

The campaign centres on three primary pillars: the welfare of cows, the preservation of cultural values associated with cow reverence, and the need for stricter government enforcement against animal cruelty. Organizers emphasized that the movement was rooted in democratic and peaceful appeals. “Our initial approach is one of dialogue and institutional engagement. We are inviting the government to recognize the ethical and cultural heartbeat of the nation. However, this is only the beginning. If our appeal for the dignity of the cow is met with silence, the movement will have no choice but to escalate,” an organizer said.

The roadmap for the campaign suggests a phased intensification. If the government fails to provide a satisfactory response, organizers plan to repeat memoranda submissions regularly and mobilize a wider public base. The most severe stage of the protest could include hunger strikes led by religious leaders, a move that would likely draw significant national attention.

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