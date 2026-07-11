Nazira Anganwadi Workers Observe Black Day, Demand Fair Wages and Regularisation

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: At a time when the government is investing heavily in various schemes aimed at empowering women and making them self-reliant, a section of women workers has been compelled to protest, demanding fair wages and resolution of long-pending issues. These women include Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Working at the grassroots level under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Anganwadi workers and helpers play a crucial role in providing care to children and pregnant women, contributing significantly to human resource development. However, despite their vital responsibilities, they have not yet been recognised as regular government employees.

For a long time, these workers have been demanding wages instead of honorariums, but they continue to be deprived of fair compensation, which they argue is a constitutional right. Additionally, many helper positions remain vacant, and in several cases, qualified helpers have been performing the duties of workers without being promoted by the authorities.

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