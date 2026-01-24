Nazira: Art workshop and award ceremony on January 26 at Garhgaon Kareng

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Lalit Kala Kendra, Nazira Chitrakala Kendra, and the Archaeological Survey of India are jointly organizing an art workshop and award ceremony at Bakori, Garhgaon Kareng, on January 26.

The event will feature 40 artistes from across Assam, showcasing their work on the theme of Sivasagar's history. As part of the event, Sapna Bardaolai, a resident of Nazira, will be presented with the Sukumar Shilpa Award 2026, while Mukeshwar Kalita will receive the Karu Kala Shilpi Award. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 am. on January 26, and the organizers have invited the public to attend and participate.

