NAZIRA: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) felicitates Kutubuddin Ahmed on Rongali Bihu

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: On the occasion of Rongali Bihu, the Axam Xahitya Xabha organized a special felicitation ceremony to honour noted social worker and media service provider Kutubuddin Ahmed of Santak under Nazira Co-District. The felicitation took place at his residence on the first day of Bohag (Assamese New Year), where he was honoured with a traditional phulam gamosa in recognition of his lifelong contributions to society.

Kutubuddin Ahmed has been serving the public for the past 38 years through his Newspaper Agency, distributing newspapers across Santak, Bihubar, Ramani Ali, and extending services even to Naginimora in Nagaland. His dedication has ensured a consistent flow of news to remote areas.

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