Nazira businessman and cultural figure Durgeswar Gogoi passes away

A Correspondent

NAZIRA: Durgeswar Gogoi, a well-known businessman of Nazira and a respected cultural figure, passed away on December 27 at his residence due to age-related ailments. He was 82.

Gogoi was a prominent trader associated for decades with the Nazira Daily Market, Simaluguri Wednesday Weekly Market, and Mekipur Weekly Market, where he served for a long time as a leaseholder (hatkhowa). Apart from his business activities, he was widely known as an accomplished Bihu performer and a Bhaona artiste. He was a resident of Chanbacha village under Nazira.

In addition to market-related trade, Gogoi was also involved in brick kiln and sand mining businesses. He remained actively associated with several social and institutional organizations across the Nazira Co-District and was known for extending help to people in distress on numerous occasions. A dedicated political worker, Durgeswar Gogoi had been associated with the Indian National Congress for a long period. Following his demise, office-bearers of the Nazira Block Congress and Youth Congress visited his residence yesterday and paid floral tributes. He is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and several other relatives.

