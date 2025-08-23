Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram meets with journalists

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Pratibha Meshram, the newly-appointed Co-District Commissioner of Nazira met with journalists of print and electronic media at the CDC office’s conference hall. During the interaction, Meshram emphasized the crucial role of the media in shaping a transparent, clean, and progressive nation, as well as in ensuring good governance.

The Co-District Commissioner highlighted that constructive suggestions from journalists would aid the administration in taking development-oriented, welfare-driven, and reformative steps.

During the interaction, journalists brought to Meshram’s notice several key issues affecting Nazira town, including traffic management, waste disposal by the municipality, healthcare facilities, particularly at the Nazira government hospital, encroachment of footpaths. etc.

Meshram assured the journalists that she would work in the interest of the public and take necessary steps to address these issues. She emphasized the importance of collaboration between the administration, the public, and the media in achieving overall development and progress in the subdivision.

Also Read: Pratibha Meshram takes charge as Co-District Commissioner of Nazira

Also Watch: