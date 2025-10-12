Nazira College unit of Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) formed

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Nazira College unit was formed on October 11 at Nazira. The meeting was held at the organization’s office in Nazira Tokouali with the objective of establishing the college unit.

A new committee was formed with Ranjana Dutta as President; Janamoni Kurmi and Rupshana Begum as Vice-Presidents; Anshuman Gogoi as General Secretary; and Shradha Chetia and Krishna Mani Saikia as Joint Secretaries. The unit aims to promote the intellectual and mental development of students through various programs and activities.

The meeting was attended by Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Organizational Secretary of AJYCP Sivasagar District Committee; Ruhit Boruah, former President of the Nazira Regional Committee; Bikas Hazarika, Advisor of the Nazira College unit; and Nasiruddin Ali.

The newly formed committee is expected to play an active role in advancing the organization’s objectives and working for the welfare of students at Nazira College.

Also Read: 11th biennial conference of AJYCP’s Doomdooma Anchalik Committee concludes

Also Watch: