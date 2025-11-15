Students to take part in National Press Day drawing competition in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Ahead of the National Press Day, observed across India on November 16 to commemorate the foundation of the Press Trust of India, Sivasagar District Journalists’ Association has announced a series of events to mark the occasion.

As part of the observance, the association will organize a drawing competition highlighting themes related to journalism and social responsibility. The event will be conducted in three categories, and students from Class I to Class X will be eligible to participate.

Participants in Category ‘A’ may draw on any theme of their choice. For Category ‘B’, the organizers have fixed the themes ‘Plastic-free environment’ or ‘Environmental Pollution.’ Participants in Category ‘C’ will draw a portrait of Parag Das, or a hawker at work, or a journalist on duty.

The competition will be held on November 16 at the historic Shiva Dol premises. The registration fee has been fixed at Rs 50 for Category ‘A’ and Rs 100 each for Categories ‘B’ and ‘C’. Registration will begin at 10 am, and the competition will commence at 11 am, the organizers informed.

Winners in each category will receive cash awards and trophies, said Ananta Smith, Secretary of the Sivasagar District Journalists’ Association. For additional information, participants may contact 8404024511.

